GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD rising inside minor correction 2
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2700

GBPUSD currency pair continues to rise inside the minor correction 2, which started earlier, when the pair reverse dup with the daily Morning Star form the key support level 1.2335.

The active wave 2 belongs to the intermediate downward impulse wave (C) from the start of April

Give the strongly bullish sterling sentiment, GBPUSD air can be expected to break the daily down channel from March and to rise further to the next resistance level 1.2700 (top of wave (B)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

