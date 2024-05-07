Tue, May 07, 2024 @ 04:03 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 155.65

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone lying between the strong support level 152.00 (former multi-month high from November) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 152.00 stopped the previous short-term correction 2.

Given the predominant daily uptrend and the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen across the FX markets today, USDJPY can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 155.65.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

