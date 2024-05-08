Wed, May 08, 2024 @ 05:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9200

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone lying between the round support level 0.9000 (which has been reversing the price from March), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.9000 stopped the previous short-term correction ii.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the bullish US dollar sentiment seen across the currency markets today, USDCHF can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.9200 (which stopped the previous impulse wave i).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.