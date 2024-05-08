Wed, May 08, 2024 @ 16:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Fell Further on Growing Demand Concerns

Crude Oil Price Fell Further on Growing Demand Concerns

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price fell in early Wednesday as unexpected rise in US crude inventories further soured the sentiment on rising demand concerns.

Fresh weakness emerged below the base of rising daily Ichimoku cloud and broke through pivots at $78.16 and $77.66 (100DMA / 50% retracement of $67.70/$87.61 rally) reinforcing bearish signal generated on weekly close below psychological $80 support (also Fibo 38.2% and 200DMA).

The price hit the lowest in almost two months, with fresh acceleration lower signaling continuation of larger downtrend from $87.61 (2024 peak) which paused for a brief consolidation in past three days.

Close below $77.66 to confirm bearish signal and open way towards targets at $75.31/00 (Fibo 61.8%, reinforced by 200WMA / round figure).

Daily studies on daily chart are in full bearish setup, though oversold conditions may slow bears in coming sessions, with limited upticks to offer better selling opportunities.

Only return above $80.00 would sideline bears and generate initial signal of reversal.

Res: 77.66; 78.16; 78.79; 80.00.
Sup: 76.78; 75.31; 75.00; 73.54.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.