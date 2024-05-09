Thu, May 09, 2024 @ 03:48 GMT
Crude Oil Price Takes Hit, Decoding Hurdles To Fresh Increase



Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices declined further below the $80.00 support.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $79.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices are consolidating below the $2,335 resistance.
  • Bitcoin prices are again moving lower below the $63,500 resistance zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, Crude oil prices saw a steady decline from well above $81.80. The price dipped below the $80.50 and $80.00 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price even settled below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Finally, the price found support near the $77.00 zone.

A low was formed at $77.02 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $78.80 level. The next major resistance is near the $79.60.00 zone.

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $79.60 on the same chart, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $80.80 resistance.

If not, the price might dip lower and test the $77.00 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $76.50 level.

The next major support is at $75.00 or, below which the price might test $73.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $72.00.

Looking at Gold, the price remained stable above the $2,280 level but the bulls could struggle to surpass the $2,335 resistance region.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.25%, versus 5.25% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 210K, versus 208K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

