Thu, May 09, 2024 @ 09:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Advances After Bouncing Off 50-day SMA

USDJPY Advances After Bouncing Off 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY in a recovery mode after pull back comes to a halt
  • Momentum indicators suggest intensifying positive momentum

USDJPY experienced a strong pullback from its 34-year high of 160.20 following the intervention by Japanese authorities a week ago. However, the pair managed to find its feet at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and recoup a significant part of its recent losses.

Should bullish pressures persist, the price could challenge 156.35, which is the 138.2% Fibonacci extension of the 151.90-140.24 downleg.  Further upside attempts could then cease at the 161.8% Fibo of 159.10. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may then attack the 34-year peak of 160.20.

On the flipside, if the pair comes under selling pressure, initial support could be found at the 123.6% Fibo of 154.64. Failing to halt there, the price could descend towards the May deflection point of 151.84, which lies very close to the 50-day SMA. In case of a downside violation, the April support of 150.87 could come under scrutiny.

In brief, after some roller coaster sessions in the aftermath of the Japanese intervention, USDJPY has been in a steady advance towards its recent highs. Therefore, we could see some heightened volatility moving forward as the price approaches levels that the Japanese side seems willing to defend.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.