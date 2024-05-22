Wed, May 22, 2024 @ 12:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Hits Two-Month High After Inflation Data

GBP/USD: Cable Hits Two-Month High After Inflation Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable rose to two-month high (1.2761) on Wednesday, after UK inflation data for April showed that prices pressure eased below expectations, hurting bets for BoE’s June rate cut.

Fresh acceleration higher generates initial signal of bullish continuation after the price action held in a sideways mode in past two days and struggling to register a clear break above 1.2700 round-figure barrier, which proved to be a significant obstacle.

Traders stayed in a quiet mode in the past few sessions, awaiting release of April inflation data, which initially dented bets that the BoE would start easing its monetary from June.

Fresh advance probed through pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2753 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.2893/1.2299) but needs to register a daily close above here to confirm signal.

Daily studies are in full bullish configuration (positive momentum remains strong / MA’s created a number of bull-crosses / north-heading daily Tenkan / Kijun-sen in bullish setup and converging), but overbought conditions likely contributed to subsequent pullback from new high and may continue to obstruct bulls.

According to the current technical picture and the latest economic data, dips should be shallow (ideally to be contained above 1.2700 handle and not to exceed broken Fibo 61.8% (1.2666) to keep bulls intact for firm break of 1.2753 pivot, which would expose targets at 1.2803 (Mar 23 lower top) and 1.2893 (2024 high, posted on Mar 8).

Res: 1.2753; 1.2761; 1.2803; 1.2823.
Sup: 1.2700; 1.2666; 1.2635; 1.2602.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.