Thu, May 23, 2024 @ 14:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold: Hawkish Fed Minutes Further Weaken Near-Term Sentiment

Gold: Hawkish Fed Minutes Further Weaken Near-Term Sentiment

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price remains in red for the third straight day and fell to the lowest since May 15 during early European session on Thursday, in extension of Wednesday’s 1.75% drop.

Fed minutes, released late Wednesday, showed that the US central bank believes that inflation will cool further over the time, but left the door open for possible further tightening, if conditions worsen.

Markets saw the latest message from the US policymakers as hawkish signal, which raised demand for dollar and deflated the yellow metal’s price.

Fresh dips weakened near-term structure, but overall picture remains overall bullish on daily chart and suggesting that pullback from new record high ($2450, posted on May 20) would mark a healthy correction before bulls regain full control.

Strong supports at $2343/32 (Fibo 61.8% of $2277/$2450 upleg / top of thick daily Ichimoku cloud) should contain dips and keep near-term action biased higher, though return above pivots at $2391/$2400 (daily Tenkan-sen / psychological) will be required to confirm.

Conversely, loss of $2343/32 handles would open way for deeper correction and expose next targets at $2318/$2300 (Fibo 76.4% / psychological) guarding key near-term supports at $2277/72 (May 3 low and floor of recent consolidation range (Fibo 38.2% of $1984/$2450 uptrend).

Only firm break here would sideline larger bulls and generate initial reversal signal on completion of a double-top pattern ($2431/50).

Res: 2391; 2400; 2413; 2433.
Sup: 2343; 2332; 2300; 2277.

 

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.