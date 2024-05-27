DAX Elliott Wave: Buying the Dips at the Blue Box Area

Hello fellow traders. In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of DAX published in members area of the website. DAX is showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the October 2023 low. Recently we got a 3 waves pull back that has ended right at the Blue Box zone (buying area). In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and trading setup.

DAX Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.23.2024

DAX remains bullish against the 17624.8 pivot. The Index is currently giving us pull back in 3 waves , wave ((iv)) black. The price made 5 waves from the peak, suggesting DAX ended only first leg (a) of ((iv)) that is unfolding as Elliott Wave Zig Zag pattern. We expect DAX to make another leg down toward extreme area at 18525.23-15352.42 blue box ( buying zone). From there, DAX index should ideally make a rally toward new highs or 3 waves bounce alternatively .As our members know Blue boxes are based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area , that we trade in 3, 7, or 11 swing corrective sequence.

Once the price touches the 50 fibs against the (b) blue connector, we’ll make positions risk-free and set the stop loss at breakeven and book partial profits. Breaking below the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at 15352.42 would invalidate the trade.

Official trading strategy on How to trade 3, 7, or 11 swing and equal leg is explained in details in Educational Video, available for members viewing inside the membership area.

Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

DAX Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.25.2024

DAX the drop toward our Blue Box area and found buyers as expected. We got nice reaction from our buying zone. The index has reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the (b) blue high. So members who took the long trade are enjoying profits now in a risk free positions. We would like to see break of (iii) black high, to confirm next leg up is in progress.