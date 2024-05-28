Cable Moving into Daily Trendline Resistance Near 1.2800

Cable has seen some nice recovery at the end of 2023; move is looking impulsive so more gains can be seen after the corrective retracement which has unfolded down from March highs. So far, price came down with three waves but pair is making a nice turn-up in last few weeks, out of a downward channel, thus it appears that pair is back in bullish mode. In fact, UK CPI figures reported last week indicated a cooling of inflation, but not as much as expected, so potential June cuts are most likely off the table. Looking at the 4h time frame, we see nice five subwaves up as expected which look like a wave 3, therefore we can expect much higher targets after a next pullback while market trades above 1.2570 invalidation level. However, there can be some resistance in the short-term, near the daily trendline that comes in around 1.28. Support on dips is at 1.2650.