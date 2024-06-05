NZDUSD Extends Recovery to Fresh Highs

NZDUSD posts an almost 3-month high on Tuesday

But the risk of an impending correction increases

Oscillators approach overbought conditions

NZDUSD has been in an aggressive uptrend following its 2024 bottom of 0.5851 in mid-April. On Tuesday, the pair stormed to its highest level since March 8 before sustaining minor losses probably due to some profit taking.

Should the bulls attempt to push the price higher, immediate resistance could be found at the February-March double top region of 0.6215. A violation of that zone could pave the way for 0.6257, which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6368-0.5851 downleg. Failing to halt there, the pair may challenge the December 2023 high of 0.6368.

On the flipside, if the recovery falters, the 61.8% Fibo of 0.6170 could prevent initial declines. Sliding beneath that floor, the price could descend towards the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6109. Even lower, the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6048 could prove to be the next barricade for the bears to overcome.

Overall, NZDUSD has been in a recovery mode for more than a month now, generating a clear structure of higher highs. However, the risk of a pullback is present considering that the short-term oscillators are approaching overbought levels.