Thu, Jun 06, 2024 @ 04:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDXY: Upbeat US Services PMI Data Provide Fresh Support to Greenback

DXY: Upbeat US Services PMI Data Provide Fresh Support to Greenback

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index accelerated higher on Wednesday, following much stronger than expected US services PMI data (May 53.8 vs 51.0 f/c and Apr 49.4) which signaled that services sector returned to growth (May figure hit the highest in nine months) and offset negative signals from downbeat labor reports (JOLTS and ADP).

Fresh advance cracked strong barriers in the 104.24/37 zone (converged 100/200DMA’s / base of thick daily cloud / Fibo 38.2% of 105.12/103.91 bear-leg) but needs close above these levels to confirm initial reversal signal, generated by Tuesday’s inverted hammer candlestick.

Sustained break higher to expose next pivot at 104.51 (50% retracement / 10DMA) and open way for further recovery on violation.

Caution on possible recovery stall, as 14-d momentum is still in the negative territory and a massive daily clouds weighs.

Res: 104.77; 104.51; 104.66; 104.83
Sup: 104.20; 103.91; 103.82; 103.65

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.