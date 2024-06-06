GBP/USD: Extended Consolidation Likely to Precede Fresh Push Higher

Cable is consolidating under new multi-week high (1.2817), with near-term action underpinned by rising 10DMA (1.2758) and looking for fresh push higher and attack at 2024 high (1.2893).

Daily moving averages in full bullish configuration and with multiple bull-crosses maintain bullish structure, though fading positive momentum suggests that near-term action may hold in extended consolidation before larger bulls regain full control.

Dips should be ideally contained by 10DMA (also broken Fibo 76.4% of 1.2893/1.2299) and extended pullback not to exceed 1.2707/1.2680 zone (rising 20DMA (May 30 higher low) to keep larger bulls in play.

Res: 1.2803; 1.2817; 1.2853; 1.2893.

Sup: 1.2758; 1.2707; 1.2680; 1.2666.