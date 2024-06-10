Mon, Jun 10, 2024 @ 12:38 GMT
Elliott Wave Analysis: USD/CHF Bounces from the sSupport

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USDCHF is coming higher this year, after breaking some important trendline connected from 2022 highs on a daily chart, where a breakout would lead to higher prices within big triangle range.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, it looks like pair is in a higher degree corrective setback after a completed five-wave rally and broken trendline. We are tracking an A-B-C corrective decline, where wave C is already testing first 0.8900 support zone so there can be some price stabilization in the near-term. But for bullish resumption, we need sharp turn back above 0.9 level, and move out of a channel. In case of deeper and more extended C wave, the next support would be around 0.87 – 0.86 area. In either case, we think that CHF weakness will still show up this year, maybe not only vs USD, but also vs some other currencies.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

