Bitcoin Bullish Bias Builds — Higher Ground Ahead?

Bitcoin Bullish Bias Builds — Higher Ground Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a steady increase above the $92,000 resistance.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $92,400 on the 4-hour chart of BTC/USD.
  • Ethereum price is consolidating above $1,750 and aims for a fresh increase.
  • Gold is correcting gains and might decline below the $3,220 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $88,000 zone against the US Dollar. BTC was able to surpass the $90,000 and $92,000 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled above the $92,000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). However, the bears seem to be active near the $95,000 and $96,000 levels.

On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $95,500 level. The next key resistance is $96,200. The main resistance could be $96,500. A successful close above $96,500 might start another steady increase.

In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $98,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $100,000.

Immediate support is near the $94,200 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $92,400 on the same chart. The next key support sits at $90,800 or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $74,446 swing low to the $95,861 high.

A downside break below $90,800 might send Bitcoin toward the $88,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $85,200 support zone and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $74,446 swing low to the $95,861 high.

Looking at Ethereum, the bulls seem to be in control and might soon aim for a move above the $1,850 resistance zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for April 2025 – Forecast 48.0, versus 49.0 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 224K, versus 222K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

