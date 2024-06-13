Thu, Jun 13, 2024 @ 06:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisOil Prices Recovers Sharply, Fed Holds Rates Steady

Oil Prices Recovers Sharply, Fed Holds Rates Steady

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices started a strong recovery wave above the $75.00 resistance zone.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $74.90 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin surged above $67,500 before trimming most gains.
  • GBP/USD rallied to a new multi-week high and traded above 1.2800.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, Crude oil prices saw a decent recovery wave from the $72.65 zone. The price climbed above the $73.50 and $74.50 levels to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price even cleared the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at $74.90.

The price surpassed the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $80.86 swing high to the $72.64 low. On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $80 level.

The next major resistance is near the $80.80 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $82.50 resistance.

If not, the price might dip again and test the $77.80 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $76.75 level. The next major support is at $75.50 or, below which the price might test $74.20. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $72.65.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a sharp increase after the price broke the $67,500 resistance zone, but there was no upside continuation.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 225K, versus 229K previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for May 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.5%, versus +2.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.