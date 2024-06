On the H4, XAUUSD reached a downtrend line after a short-term rise. The price is approaching the critical resistance area and MA200, which also acts as resistance. In this case, two scenarios are possible.

If Gold breaks the resistance of 2350, the trend line and MA200, a bullish trend will start up to 2385;

Otherwise, a rebound will drop XAUUSD back to 2310 support;