Mon, Jun 24, 2024 @ 16:40 GMT
S&P 500 Falls from Record High in Anticipation of Key News

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On Friday, at 15:30 GMT+3, the Core PCE Price Index values will be released – an economic indicator to which the Federal Reserve pays special attention when assessing inflation levels in the US. This event is likely to cause a surge of news in the financial markets, and its anticipation will influence sentiments throughout the week.

On Monday morning, the S&P 500 Index (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen) fell to 5465 points after a historical record above 5500 points was set on June 20th. The decline was contributed by Friday’s report from the National Association of Realtors, which showed a drop in existing home sales in May compared to the previous month.

Technical analysis of the daily chart of the S&P 500 Index (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen) shows that:

→ the price is in a large upward trend that began last year;

→ the price is near the upper boundary of this channel;

→ the price has fallen below the psychological level of 5500;

→ the price is still in the June upward trend (shown in green);

→ the RSI indicator points to some market overbought conditions.

Given these facts, it is reasonable to assume that the S&P 500 Index (US SPX 500 mini on FXOpen) is in a vulnerable position for a pullback from the resistance block formed by the psychological level of 5500 and the upper boundary of the channel. The June upward trend may be broken.

Moreover, a possible correction might take on a threatening character if Friday’s news shows that US inflation is not slowing down – which would strengthen market participants’ belief that the period of high rates will last longer than expected.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

