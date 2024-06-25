CADJPY Aims for April’s Multi-Year High

CADJPY surpasses key resistance levels, but enters overbought zone

Next resistance at 117.93; support at 115.80-116.00

Canadian CPI inflation due for release at 12:30 GMT

CADJPY is in the third consecutive week of gains, having experienced an impressive rally to almost reach the 117.00 round level following the rebound near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 113.20.

The bulls accelerated successfully above April’s closing price of 115.78 last Friday, surpassing the constraining lines from the summer of 2023. The focus is now on the 117.28 top and the ascending line, which connects the 2022 and 2024 highs at 117.93. A move higher could take a rest near the 119.50 barrier taken from October-November 2007, while a steeper increase could halt near the 121.00 round mark, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of May’s sharp downfall is located.

Based on the RSI and stochastic oscillator, the market is in an overbought state. Hence, the bulls might have limited room for improvement, though only a step below the 115.80-116.00 region could give the lead to the bears.

If the price tumbles below 115.80, the decline could stretch into the 114.80-115.00 territory, where the 20-day SMA is located. A step lower could then re-challenge the key 50-day SMA and the long-term support trendline at 114.00, a break of which could cause an aggressive downfall towards the 112.93 base.

Despite trading within bullish territory, CADJPY’s recent price surge might encourage some investors to take profits. A break below 115.80 could neutralize the short-term outlook again.