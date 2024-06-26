Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from key support level 1.3620
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3700

USDCAD currency pair today reversed up with the long-legged Doji from the key support level 1.3620 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of May, as you can see below).

The support level 1.3620 was strengthened by the intersecting lower daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the support level 1.3620 and the clear daily uptrend, USDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.3700.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.