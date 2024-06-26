Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF reversed from support level 1.1220
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1450

GBPCHF currency pair continues to rise after the earlier upward reversal from the pivotal support level 1.1220 (which stopped the two previous corrections iv and B).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.1220 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star Doji.

Given the predominant daily uptrend and the continuation of the bearish Swiss franc sentiment across the FX markets, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.1450 (top of the previous wave B).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

