Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 04:54 GMT
Can Oil Prices Climb Further Higher? Analyzing the Upward Potential

Can Oil Prices Climb Further Higher? Analyzing the Upward Potential

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices gained pace for a move above the $80.00 resistance zone.
  • A key expanding triangle is forming with resistance at $82.50 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin is attempting a recovery wave from the $58,500 zone.
  • Gold prices are grinding lower from the $2,365 resistance.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, Crude oil prices saw a major increase above the $78.00 resistance. The price even broke the $80.00 resistance before it faced resistance.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price settled above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It tested the $82.20 zone before there was a minor pullback.

There was a drop below the $81.80 level and the price tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $77.97 swing low to the $82.19 high.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $82.20 level. There is also a key expanding triangle forming with resistance at $82.50 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the $83.20 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $84.50 resistance.

If not, the price might start a steady downside correction. The first major support on the downside is near the $80.50 level. The next major support is at $79.60 or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $77.97 swing low to the $82.19 high.

Any more losses might send oil prices toward $78.50 or the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) in the coming sessions.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a sharp decline below the $60,000 level, and now the bulls are attempting a recovery wave from $58,500.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US New Home Sales for May 2024 (MoM) – Forecast -2.9% versus -4.7% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

