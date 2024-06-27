USD/JPY Rate Hits Highest Level Since 1986

Thu, Jun 27, 2024 @ 10:50 GMT
As shown in the USD/JPY chart, today the rate is around 160.58 yen per US dollar.

Bloomberg reports the words of Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki:

→ Stable dynamics are important for currency rates.

→ Sharp unilateral movements are highly undesirable.

→ We will closely monitor the situation and take action if necessary.

Such rhetoric from officials seems not to have deterred the bulls, who are keeping the rate above the April high (when the Bank of Japan intervened in the market to support the weakened yen, resulting in a 4.75% decline over 5 days).

In our analysis from 24 June, we noted that:

→ the price is moving within a large upward channel (shown in blue),

→ and the local rise (framed by orange lines) could push the price to the boundaries of the blue channel.

Updated technical analysis of USD/JPY shows that:

→ the price continues to hold within the orange channel;

→ in the coming days, the April high of 160.20 yen per dollar may act as support after being broken, reinforced by the median line of the orange channel.

It seems the bulls are in control, highlighted by the RSI indicator, which has not dropped below the 50 level since mid-June.

However, everything could change suddenly with the release of US inflation data tomorrow at 15:30 GMT+3. It is possible that the data will indicate rising inflation (as it did in Australia this week), and the US dollar will strengthen further, pushing the USD/JPY rate even higher – potentially prompting another intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Be prepared for possible spikes in volatility.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

