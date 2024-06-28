Fri, Jun 28, 2024 @ 08:16 GMT
GBPJPY Unlocks New 16-Year High

  • GBPJPY posts several green days
  • RSI and stochastics are overstretched

GBPJPY is recording the tenth consecutive green day, posting a fresh 16-year high of 203.57. The market is looking positive, but the technical oscillators are suggesting overstretched momentum. The RSI is flattening near the 70 level, while the stochastic is moving horizontally above the 80 level.

More increases would drive the pair towards the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level of the downward wave from 188.65 to 178.80 at 204.70. Even higher, the next round numbers such as 205.00 and 206.00 may halt bullish actions.

However, a downside correction may initially find support at the 201.64 level, which is the previous peak. Below this, the 20-day simple moving average at 200.80 and the 198.90 barrier, which lies near the long-term uptrend line, may be the next returning point.

Summarizing, GBPJPY is extending its bullish structure, but the technical oscillators indicate negative retracement.

