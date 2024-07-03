Wed, Jul 03, 2024 @ 09:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Flies to Another Higher High at 161.92

USDJPY Flies to Another Higher High at 161.92

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY continues its ascending move
  • Technical oscillators still ticking up

USDJPY is creating higher highs, unlocking a fresh 38-year high of 161.92 earlier in the day. The rebound off 154.50 is still in progress, while the technical oscillators are still heading north.

The RSI is developing above its uptrend line in the overbought territory, the MACD is rising above its trigger and zero lines, and the stochastic posted a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines above the 80 level.

More upside pressures may take the market towards the immediate 162.00 round number before challenging the next psychological mark of 163.00. Also, the peak of 164.50, taken from the highs in November 1986, may act as a turning point for traders.

In the negative scenario, a downfall could drive the bears to the 160.20 support before hitting the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 158.75. Moving lower, the long-term ascending trend line and the 157.80 bar may pause downside movements.

In a nutshell, USDJPY has been on an acceleration since the end of 2023, with no notable bearish actions. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.