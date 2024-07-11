EURJPY Wave Analysis

- EURJPY broke the key resistance level 174.30
- Likely to rise to the resistance level 176.00
EURJPY currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 174.30, which stopped the previous impulse wave I at the start of July.
The breakout of the resistance level 174.30 accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the higher upward impulse wave 5 from the middle of June.
Given the clear daily uptrend and widespread yen sales, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 176.00.