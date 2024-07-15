Mon, Jul 15, 2024 @ 16:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold's Rally Stalls at 7-Week High

Gold’s Rally Stalls at 7-Week High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold jumped to its highest level since May 22 last week
  • But fails to extend rally, trading flat in past couple of sessions
  • Despite latest weakness, oscillators remain positively tilted

Gold has been experiencing solid gains since late June, with the break above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and restrictive trendline brightening the short-term technical outlook. However, the rally seems to be on pause in the latest sessions as indicators have approached overbought conditions.

Should the advance falter, the price could reverse towards two previous resistance zones of 2,388 and 2,368, which could now serve as support. Further declines could then stall at 2,317, a region that held its ground both in June and July. Even lower, bullion might face the 2,294-2,777 range, defined by the May and June lows.

On the flipside, if the bulls propel the price even higher, immediate resistance could be found at the April high of 2,430. Surpassing that hurdle, gold might attempt to revisit its all-time high of 2,450. A violation of that zone could send the price to uncharted waters, where the 2,500 psychological mark could curb further upside moves.

In brief, gold’s rally seems to have taken a pause in the past couple of sessions, but the risks remain tilted to the upside. For that bullish sentiment to alter, the price needs to fall back below the 50-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.