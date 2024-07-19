Fri, Jul 19, 2024 @ 16:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: On Track for Biggest Weekly Drop Since Mid-April

AUD/USD: On Track for Biggest Weekly Drop Since Mid-April

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Australian dollar continues to trend lower vs its US counterpart for the fifth consecutive day, on track for the biggest weekly loss since the second week of April.

Bears have so far retraced 50% of 0.6575/0.6798 upleg and look for daily close below daily Kijun-sen (0.6691), to reinforce bearish signal.

Daily studies are weakening (fading bullish momentum/price fell below 10/20DMA’s) however, more work to the downside will be required to signal that bears are taking control and validate reversal signal, developing on weekly chart.

Further acceleration lower would look for test of 0.6660 (Fibo 61.8%) and 0.6642 (daily cloud top), while extended upticks should stay below broken Fibo 38.2% level, now acting as solid resistance (0.6713) to keep bears in play.

Res: 0.6700; 0.6713; 0.6741; 0.6764.
Sup: 0.6662; 0.6631; 0.6604; 0.6575.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.