Mon, Jul 22, 2024 @ 09:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Remains Supported For More Upsides Above 1.0880

EUR/USD Remains Supported For More Upsides Above 1.0880

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started a steady increase and surpassed the 1.0910 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.0870 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is correcting gains from the 1.3050 resistance zone.
  • Oil prices extended losses and declined below the $80.50 level.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro remained in a positive zone above the 1.0850 level against the US Dollar. EUR/USD climbed above the 1.0910 resistance to move into a bullish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 1.0950 level, and settled above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The pair tested the 1.0950 resistance zone and is currently correcting gains.

There was a drop below the 1.0910 level. The pair is now testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0660 swing low to the 1.0948 high.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.0870 on the same chart. If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near the 1.0910 level. The next resistance sits at 1.0920. The main hurdle sits at 1.0950.

A clear move above the 1.0950 resistance might send it toward the 1.0980 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of the 1.1050 zone in the coming days.

Immediate support is near the 1.0870 level and the trend line. The next major support is near the 1.0850 level. A downside break and close below the 1.0850 support zone could open the doors for more losses. In the stated case, EUR/USD might decline toward the 1.0820 level.

Looking at Oil, there was a fresh bearish reaction and the bears were able to push the price below the $80.50 level.

Economic Releases

  • Eurogroup Meeting.
  • German Buba Monthly Report.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.