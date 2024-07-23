Tue, Jul 23, 2024 @ 02:29 GMT
S&P 500 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 continues daily uptrend
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 5675.00

S&P 500 Index recently reversed from the support area between the key support level 5500.00 (former resistance from June) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support area will likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing if the price closes today near the current levels – a strong buy signal for this index.

Given the clear daily uptrend, S&P 500 Index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 5675.00 (top of the previous wave i).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

