Tue, Jul 23, 2024 @ 09:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCopper (HG) Double Three Elliott Wave Correction in Progress

Copper (HG) Double Three Elliott Wave Correction in Progress

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Copper (HG) suggests that correction from 5.20.2024 high remains in progress. The internal subdivision of the correction is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 5.20.2024 high, wave (W) ended at 4.305 and rally in wave (X) ended at 4.7015. Wave (Y) lower is in progress as a zigzag structure. Down from wave (X), wave ((i)) ended at 4.551 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 4.657. The metal then extends lower again in wave ((iii)).

Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 4.476 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 4.6025. The metal turns lower again in wave (iii) ended at 4.2 and wave (iv) rally ended at 4.242. Wave (v) lower ended at 4.162 which completed wave ((iii)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((iv)) is currently in progress to correct cycle from 7.10.2024 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before it resumes lower again. Near term, as far as pivot at 4.701 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from 5.20.2024 high. This area comes at 3.6 – 3.81 where support can be seen.

Copper (HG) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

HG_F Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.