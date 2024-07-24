AUD/USD Declines: Market Insights on the Tumble

Wed, Jul 24, 2024 @ 05:55 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • AUD/USD declined heavily from the 0.6800 resistance zone.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 0.6725 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD started a downside correction below the 1.0880 level.
  • Oil prices turned red and declined below the $78.50 level.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar saw a strong bearish reaction from 0.6800 against the US Dollar. AUD/USD started a major decline and traded below the 0.6720 support.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 0.6725. It settled below the 0.6680 pivot level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

The decline dragged the pair below the last swing low of 0.6619. Immediate support is near the 0.6580 level. The next major support is near the 0.6550 level.

A downside break and close below the 0.6550 support zone could open the doors for more losses. In the stated case, AUD/USD might decline toward the 0.6500 level.

If there is a recovery wave, the pair could face resistance near the 0.6640 level. The next resistance sits at 0.6660. The main hurdle sits at 0.6700. A clear move above the 0.6700 resistance might send it toward the 0.6720 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of the 0.6750 zone in the coming days.

Looking at Oil, the bears took control and they were able to push the price below the $78.80 and $78.50 support levels.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 46.1, versus 45.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 53.0, versus 52.8 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.1, versus 50.9 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 52.5, versus 52.1 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.7, versus 51.6 previous.
  • US Services PMI for July 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 54.4, versus 55.3 previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

