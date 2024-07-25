Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis: Ethereum (ETHUSD) Pullback In Progress

Thu, Jul 25, 2024 @ 10:08 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Ethereum (ETHUSD) suggests the impulse sequence ended at $3562.6 high started from 7.05.2024 low. Below there, it favors corrective pullback in wave (2). In daily sequence, it ended ((4)) correction at $2811 low as double three structure against November-2022 low. Above ((4)) low, it ended wave (1) rally at $3562.6 high as the part of ((5)). Within (1), it placed 1 at $3081.6 high and 2 at $2824 low as dip pullback. It resumed higher in 3 as extended wave, ended at $3517.2 high as 2.618 Fibonacci extension of 1. Within 3 of (1), it placed ((i)) at $3213.6 high, ((ii)) at 3048.9 low, ((iii)) at $3499.1 high, ((iv)) at $3350 low & ((v)) at $3517.2 high. It placed 4 as 3 swing pullback at $3368.5 low and 5 as diagonal sequence ended at $3562.6 high as (1) as impulse sequence.

Below $3562.6 high, it favors corrective pullback in (2), which expects to stay above $2811 low to turn higher. It placed A of (2) at $3426 low and B at $3450.2 high. Below there, it favors downside in ((iii)) of C, while placed ((i)) at $3393 low and ((ii)) at $3500.6 high. It expects two minor lows to finish ((iii)) of C before any bounce in ((iv)) followed by final push lower. The pullback showing the extended C leg in (2) pullback, which can end soon before turning higher in (3). Further upside (3) will confirm above $3562.6 high. Alternatively, if it breaks below $2811 low, it can extend ((4)) as double correction against November-2022 low in daily sequence.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Elliott Wave Video

