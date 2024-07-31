Wed, Jul 31, 2024 @ 11:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq Composite Index Reaches Key Support

Nasdaq Composite Index Reaches Key Support

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Important news days are ahead, with high volatility likely in the US stock markets.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its monetary policy decision today at 21:00 GMT+3. Wall Street expects the FOMC to keep the rate unchanged at 5.25%. Traders will then analyse Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 21:30 GMT+3 to assess the likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in mid-September, as they anticipate.

In addition to this key news:

→ ADP will release its National Employment Report for July at 15:15 GMT+3 today. According to ForexFactory, analysts expect an increase of 146,000 jobs (excluding the agricultural sector) for the month.

→ The Institute for Supply Management will publish its Chicago Business Barometer for July today. The National Association of Realtors will release real estate market news.

→ Major companies are reporting their second-quarter results, including Meta (report due on 31 July), Apple, and Amazon (1 August).

Given that the Nasdaq Composite Index (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) has fallen more than 8% since 11 July, market participants might be wary of the downward trend continuing. However, the chart offers some hope for bulls.

According to technical analysis of the Nasdaq Composite Index (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen):

→ The price is near the lower boundary of the ascending channel (shown in blue), which may act as support.

→ The price is close to the 18,600 level, from which the rally to historical highs began (shown with black lines). Bulls might draw strength from this level.

→ The chart shows two lows (indicated with arrows). On the second low, the price broke the first and sharply recovered, indicating aggressive demand. Adding almost any oscillator to the chart would show a bullish divergence.

In the best-case scenario for investors, the upcoming events might halt the negative trend of the second half of July, and the Nasdaq Composite (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) might even attempt to resume the uptrend within the blue channel (as seen in April-May).

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.