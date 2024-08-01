Thu, Aug 01, 2024 @ 05:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Intraday Analysis: USDJPY Correcting Larger Degree

Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis: USDJPY Correcting Larger Degree

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in USDJPY suggests that cycle from 7.3.2024 high is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 7.3.2024 high, wave A ended at 155.37 and rally in wave B ended at 157.86. Wave C lower ended at 151.94 which completed wave (W) in higher degree. Pair then rallied in wave (X) which ended at 155.25 as a zigzag structure. Up from wave (W), wave A ended at 154.73 and wave B ended at 153. Wave C higher ended at 155.25 which also completed wave (X) in higher degree. Pair has turned lower in wave (Y) which subdivides into a zigzag structure.

Down from wave (X), wave ((i)) ended at 151.54 and wave ((ii)) ended at 153.9. Wave ((iii)) lower ended at 149.6 and rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 151.26. Expect pair to extend lower in wave ((v)) which should complete wave A of (Y). Afterwards, it should rally in wave B to correct cycle from 7.30.2024 high before turning lower again. Near term, as far as pivot at 155.25 stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

USDJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

USDJPY Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

 

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.