BTCUSD Retreats from 1-Month High

  • BTCUSD pulls back after touching the 70,000 mark
  • The bears eye the 50-day SMA as next crucial target
  • Momentum indicators are skewed to the downside

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) had a very strong July, with the price reaching the 70,000 psychological mark for the first time in more than a month. Since then, it has been experiencing a downside correction, which is on track to test the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should selling pressures persist, the price may face 63,400, a region that acted both as support and resistance in recent months and overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Further declines could then cease around the May support of 60,150.  Sliding beneath that floor, Bitcoin may challenge the April bottom of 56,483.

On the flipside, if the bulls attempt to erase the latest setback, the April resistance of 67,270 could curb initial advances. Piercing though that zone, the price could revisit its recent one-month peak of 70,015. A violation of that territory could pave the way for the May-June double top region of 71,955.

In brief, BTCUSD has come under selling pressure in the past few sessions after its rally reached overbought conditions. Moving forward, the outcome of a test of the 50-day SMA could decide Bitcoin’s next move.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

