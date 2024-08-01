BTCUSD Retreats from 1-Month High

BTCUSD pulls back after touching the 70,000 mark

The bears eye the 50-day SMA as next crucial target

Momentum indicators are skewed to the downside

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) had a very strong July, with the price reaching the 70,000 psychological mark for the first time in more than a month. Since then, it has been experiencing a downside correction, which is on track to test the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should selling pressures persist, the price may face 63,400, a region that acted both as support and resistance in recent months and overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Further declines could then cease around the May support of 60,150. Sliding beneath that floor, Bitcoin may challenge the April bottom of 56,483.

On the flipside, if the bulls attempt to erase the latest setback, the April resistance of 67,270 could curb initial advances. Piercing though that zone, the price could revisit its recent one-month peak of 70,015. A violation of that territory could pave the way for the May-June double top region of 71,955.

In brief, BTCUSD has come under selling pressure in the past few sessions after its rally reached overbought conditions. Moving forward, the outcome of a test of the 50-day SMA could decide Bitcoin’s next move.