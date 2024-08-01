Thu, Aug 01, 2024 @ 17:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Limited Negative Impact from BoE Rate Cut

GBP/USD Outlook: Limited Negative Impact from BoE Rate Cut

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable traded in a choppy mode with limited downside after BOE rate cut and regained traction on much higher than expected US jobless claims.

The pair returned above 1.2800 mark after hitting the lowest in almost one month (1.2750), with subsequent bounce signaling formation of a bear-trap on daily chart (below Fibo support at 1.2779, reinforced by 55DMA).

This may generate initial signal of formation of reversal pattern, although with more work at the upside needed to validate signal (close above 20DMA at 1.2888 seen as minimum requirement).

Until then, the downside will remain vulnerable, as negative momentum continues to strengthen on daily chart).
Look for firmer direction signals on break of either pivot (1.2779 or 1.2888).

US Manufacturing PMI data (today) and Labor report (Friday) expected to provide fresh signals.

Res: 1.2830; 1.2873; 1.2888; 1.2943.
Sup: 1.2779; 1.2750; 1.2706; 1.2683.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.