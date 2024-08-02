Fri, Aug 02, 2024 @ 08:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Intraday Analysis Expecting Nikkei (NKD) to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis Expecting Nikkei (NKD) to Extend Lower

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in Nikkei (NKD) suggests the Index shows short term incomplete bearish sequence from 7.10.2024 high favoring further downside. Decline from 7.10.2024 is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 7.10.2024 high, wave (W) ended at 37395. Rally in wave (X) ended at 39318 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Up from wave (W), wave A ended at 38785 and wave B ended at 37395. Wave C higher ended at 39318 which completed wave (X) in higher degree.

The Index has turned lower in wave (Y) with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Down from wave (X), wave ((i)) ended at 37405 and wave ((ii)) ended at 38010. Wave ((iii)) lower ended at 36465 and wave ((iv)) ended at 36920. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 36165 which completed wave A in higher degree. Wave B rally is in progress to correct cycle from 7.31.2024 high before it turns lower. Near term, while below 39318, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave (W). This area comes at 30932 – 34135 where buyers can appear for further upside or 3 waves rally at least.

Nikkei (NKD) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

NKD Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.