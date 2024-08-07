GBPUSD Drops Out of Bullish Channel

GBPUSD trims more gains after bearish channel breakout

Technical signals remain negative; support at 1.2670

GBPUSD bears powered up on Tuesday with scope to fight the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the support trendline from the 2022 low at 1.2670, which triggered the April-July bull trend. Notably, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of this upleg is in the neighborhood.

The ongoing negative correction emerged after the price failed to crawl back above the broken bullish channel and the 1.2814 level, raising concerns about a bearish continuation.