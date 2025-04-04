Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 15:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisTariff Wars Made Dollar a Risky Asset

Tariff Wars Made Dollar a Risky Asset

FxPro
By FxPro

The fall in the U.S. dollar accelerated at the start of April as the shock of trade tariffs caused capital flight from U.S. assets. We don’t know yet how long this trend will be. In finance, it is often said, “America sneezes, and the world gets a fever.” Even if the problems originated in the US, the impact on the markets of other countries will be more substantial.
Dollar Index confirmed the prevailing downtrend.

The dollar index moved sharply below its previous support, confirming the prevailing downtrend. The technical target of the current drop now looks like the area from 99 to 100. The lower boundary represents the Fibonacci extension of the first impulse. The upper boundary passes through the psychologically significant round level, which stopped the dollar’s decline in September-October last year.

Among the dollar’s competitors, the euro and the yen are the biggest gainers so far. These are the next two largest capital markets after the dollar, where investors are hoping to weather the storm. The euro returned to local highs against the dollar and the pound. EURUSD has also been near the upper boundary of the trading range for the last three years, and it is ready to break it and move further up.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.