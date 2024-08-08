Thu, Aug 08, 2024 @ 05:33 GMT
Crude Oil Prices Path to Recovery: Major Challenges Ahead

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices found support near the $72.00 zone.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $76.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating near the 1.0900 pivot zone.
  • Bitcoin could struggle to recover above $58,000 and $58,800.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a close below the $80.00 level, Crude oil prices gained bearish momentum. It broke the $78.00 and $76.50 support levels to enter a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price settled below the $76.50 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Finally, the bulls appeared near the $72.00 zone.

A low was formed at $72.04 and the price recently started a recovery wave. There was a minor increase above the $73.80 level. It cleared the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $79.40 swing high to the $72.04 low.

Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $75.75 level. The next major resistance is near the $76.50 zone. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $76.60 on the same chart.

The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $79.40 swing high to the $72.04 low, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $78.00 resistance.

If not, the price might start another decline. The first major support on the downside is near the $73.20 level. The next major support is $72.00. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $70.00 in the coming sessions.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price started a recovery wave above the $55,000 level but the bears might defend gains above the $58,000 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 240K, versus 249K previous.
  • US Wholesale Inventories for June 2024 (preliminary) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.2% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

