WTI Wave Analysis

  • WTI reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 78.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from the support zone set between the strong support level 72.40 (which has been reversing the price from February) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the c-wave of the previous downward ABC correction 2 from the start of April.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 78.00 (which reversed the price twice at the end of July).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

