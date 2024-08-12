Mon, Aug 12, 2024 @ 20:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold on Track to Revisit All-Time High

Gold on Track to Revisit All-Time High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold advances after bouncing off 50-day SMA
  • The bulls eye recent record high as next target
  • Oscillators are cautiously tilted to the upside

Gold has been trading back and forth within a range in the past month, unable to adopt a clear directional impetus. In the near term though, the precious metal has been on the rise after meeting support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should the recent uptick extend further, the bulls may attack the May high of 2,450. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the recent record peak of 2,483. Jumping into uncharted waters, bullion could then challenge the 2,500 psychological mark.

On the flipside, initial declines could cease around 2,417, a region that acted as both support and resistance in recent months. Failing to halt there, the price may face the recent deflection point of 2,368. If that barricade also fails, attention could shift to the July support of 2,353.

In brief, gold has come under buying pressure in the past few sessions, with the bulls threatening to re-test its recent all-time high. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.