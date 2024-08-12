Gold on Track to Revisit All-Time High

Gold advances after bouncing off 50-day SMA

The bulls eye recent record high as next target

Oscillators are cautiously tilted to the upside

Gold has been trading back and forth within a range in the past month, unable to adopt a clear directional impetus. In the near term though, the precious metal has been on the rise after meeting support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should the recent uptick extend further, the bulls may attack the May high of 2,450. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the recent record peak of 2,483. Jumping into uncharted waters, bullion could then challenge the 2,500 psychological mark.

On the flipside, initial declines could cease around 2,417, a region that acted as both support and resistance in recent months. Failing to halt there, the price may face the recent deflection point of 2,368. If that barricade also fails, attention could shift to the July support of 2,353.

In brief, gold has come under buying pressure in the past few sessions, with the bulls threatening to re-test its recent all-time high.