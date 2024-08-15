Thu, Aug 15, 2024 @ 10:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Rebound Gets Blocked by 50-Day SMA

AUDUSD Rebound Gets Blocked by 50-Day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD retraces 61.8% of the July-August selloff
  • But meets tough resistance at 50-day SMA

AUDUSD has surged by around 4.5% from the August 5 low of 0.6347 but the recovery has hit a snag at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 0.6635 region. After two days of unsuccessful attempts to overcome this barrier, the price has now slipped below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August slump at 0.6625.

The technical indicators remain positive but are sending mixed signals about the near-term price action. The stochastic oscillator is in the overbought region and trending lower, suggesting some losses could be on the cards. But the RSI is ticking up just above 50, signalling that the recovery has more to go.

If the bulls manage to clear the 50-day SMA, the next key hurdle is likely to be the 0.6700 level, which corresponds with the 78.6% Fibonacci. Surpassing this would turn the focus to July’s seven-month high of 0.6798 when it came just shy of the 0.6800 mark.

However, if the upswing runs out of steam, there’s likely to be some support at the 20-day SMA, which is slightly below the 50% Fibonacci of 0.6572. Slipping below this level could accelerate the declines towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.6519.

All in all, AUDUSD’s rebound seems secure for now, but a climb above the 50-day SMA is needed to shift the short-to-medium-term outlook to bullish, while a drop below the 20-day SMA could switch the pair back to bearish mode.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.