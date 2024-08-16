Fri, Aug 16, 2024 @ 03:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 index Wave Analysis

S&P 500 index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 index rising inside impulse wave 3
  • Likely to test resistance level 5570.00

S&P 500 index recently continues to rise inside the impulse wave 3 which previously broke the resistance area located between the strong resistance level 5400.00 (former strong support from the end of July) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction 2 from last month.

The active short-term impulse wave 3 is a part of the longer-term upward impulse sequence (3) from the middle of April.

Given clear daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 5570.00 (top of wave (b) from the end of July).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.