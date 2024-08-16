Fri, Aug 16, 2024 @ 09:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Rate Surpasses 149 Yen Per Dollar

USD/JPY Analysis: Rate Surpasses 149 Yen Per Dollar

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the USD/JPY chart indicates, the rate has risen approximately 5.4% above the August 5 low.

On one hand, the yen’s weakening against the U.S. dollar is partly driven by rumours that the Bank of Japan might intervene not to support the weak yen (as when the rate was above 160) but to weaken it further. “Intervention history shows that after yen-buying interventions, yen-selling interventions followed to curb excessive yen strength,” Reuters reports, reflecting analysts’ views.

On the other hand, the dollar strengthened yesterday as robust U.S. economic data all but dispelled fears of a recession.

Technical analysis of the USD/JPY chart shows:

→ Since the second half of July, price action has formed a broadening downward structure between two red lines.

→ The price has mostly moved within this structure, finding temporary support at levels marked by blue lines.

An interesting detail on the USD/JPY chart is that when the price broke upwards through the red line from an oversold zone (indicated by the first arrow), the 145.4 level near the breakout became a significant support.

A similar situation is now unfolding: the price is breaking through the red line (Red2) from below (indicated by the second arrow). By analogy, it’s reasonable to expect the price to find support around the 147.93 level.

If the bulls gain confidence, they might attempt to challenge the psychological level of 150 yen per U.S. dollar.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.