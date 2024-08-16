Market Analysis: Gold and Oil Prices Aim For Further Gains

Gold price started a fresh increase above the $2,432 resistance level. Crude oil prices are gaining bullish momentum and might even test $80.00.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price started a steady increase from the $2,400 zone against the US Dollar.

A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,460 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices extended gains above the $75.70 and $76.40 resistance levels.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $77.10 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price found support near the $2,432 zone. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $2,440 level.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average and $2,450. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,480 swing high to the $2,432 low.

The RSI is now near 50 and the price could aim for more gains. Immediate resistance is near the $2,460 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $2,460.

The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,480 swing high to the $2,432 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,480 level. An upside break above the $2,480 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,488.

Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,500 level. Initial support on the downside is near the $2,432 zone. If there is a downside break below the $2,432 support, the price might decline further.

In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,415 support. The next major support sits at $2,400. Any more losses might send the price toward the $2,365 level.

Read analytical Gold price forecasts for 2024 and beyond.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a fresh upward move from $75.70 against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $76.40 resistance.

The bulls pushed the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $78.58 swing high to the $75.69 low. The price even climbed above the 50-hour simple moving average.

It tested the $77.10 resistance zone and a connecting bearish trend line. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $78.58 swing high to the $75.69 low. The RSI is now near the 50 level and the price could aim for more gains.

If the price climbs higher again, it could face resistance near $77.10. The next major resistance is near the $77.60 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $78.55 level or even $80.00.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and test the $76.40 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near the $75.70 zone, below which the price could test the $74.90 zone.

If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $74.20. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $73.50 support zone.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.