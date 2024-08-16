AUD/USD Climbs as RBA Maintains Firm Stance on Interest Rates

The Australian dollar (AUD) is witnessing a rise against the US dollar (USD) for the second consecutive day, reaching 0.6629. This upward movement is bolstered by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) current policy stance. RBA Governor Michelle Bullock emphasized today that discussions on interest rate cuts are premature despite some easing in inflationary pressures.

Inflation, according to Governor Bullock, remains uncomfortably high, with expectations for it to settle within the target range of 2-3% only towards the end of next year. This viewpoint underpinned the RBA’s decision last week to maintain the official cash rate at 4.35%, marking the sixth consecutive hold. The RBA cites ongoing economic stability and persistent inflation risks as key reasons for their cautious approach.

This stance starkly contrasts with other major central banks, including the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which have been more open to adjusting rates. However, the RBA’s consistent and factual communication strategy has minimized speculative market reactions, contributing to a more stable forex forecast for the AUD.

Technical analysis of AUD/USD

The AUD/USD pair has reached a peak at 0.6640 and is now showing signs of consolidating below this level. Should the pair break downwards from this consolidation, a decline to 0.6450 could be anticipated. Following this potential drop, a rebound to 0.6545 for a retest from below might occur before a further descent towards 0.6200. This bearish outlook is supported by the MACD indicator, which shows the signal line retreating from highs and gearing towards a downturn.

On the hourly chart, after a decline to 0.6555, the AUD/USD pair corrected upwards to 0.6628. A consolidation below this level is expected, which could lead to a new downward wave aiming for 0.6540. This bearish prediction aligns with the Stochastic oscillator readings, where the signal line is poised to move from above 80 downwards to 20, indicating potential selling pressure ahead.