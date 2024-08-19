BTCUSD Completes Death Cross

BTCUSD trades sideways in the past few sessions

Sentiment deteriorates after multiple rejections at 50-day SMA

Momentum indicators are skewed to the downside

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) has been losing ground in August, experiencing a strong selloff on the back of a downbeat July NFP report. In contrast to stocks, Bitcoin has failed to recover notable ground as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has repeatedly repelled any upside attempts.

Should the recent rangebound movement break to the downside, immediate support could be found at the April bottom of 56,483. A violation of that territory could pave the way for the July low of 53,250. Even lower, the six-month low of 49,450, registered in August, could provide downside protection.

On the flipside, bullish actions could send the price to test the recent rejection region of 61,850, which lies very close to the 50-day SMA. If that barricade fails, there is no prominent resistance until the April hurdle of 67,270. Further advances could then cease around the July peak of 70,015.

In brief, BTCUSD has been trading sideways in the past few sessions, but the death cross between 50- and 200-day SMAs has further deteriorated the already bearish short-term picture. For that to alter, the price needs to jump back above its 200-day SMA.