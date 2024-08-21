Wed, Aug 21, 2024 @ 09:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Hits Fresh 2-month High

NZDUSD Hits Fresh 2-month High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD stages a V-shaped recovery from 2024 low
  • The pair jumps above 200-day SMA to its highest since June 14
  • Oscillators improve notably, suggesting increasing bullish bias

NZDUSD has been steadily regaining ground since the beginning of the month after finding its footing at a fresh 2024 low of 0.5848. In the near term, the pair sliced through its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to post a fresh two-month high on Wednesday.

Should the recovery extend further, immediate resistance could be found at 0.6170, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6368-0.5851 downleg. Conquering this barricade, the bulls may attack the June peak of 0.6220. Even higher, the 78.6% Fibo of 0.6257 may curb further upside attempts.

Alternatively, bearish actions could send the pair lower towards the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6109. A violation of that zone could set the stage for the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6048, which held strong both in January and June. Sliding beneath that floor, the price may then test the 23.6% Fibo of 0.5972.

Overall, NZDUSD’s rebound seems to be gaining steam, while the break above the 200-day SMA has further improved the technical picture. Moving forward, a test of the June peak of 0.6220 might be the next turning point for the pair.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.